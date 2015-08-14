1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his third straight game Thursday.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (neck and left shoulder discomfort) began a rehab assignment Thursday night with Class A St. Lucie. He walked before the game was suspended. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2, retroactive to July 30. While he is eligible to return as soon as Friday, the Mets have a loaded outfield and may opt to keep him in the minors until rosters expand on Sept. 1. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .203 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 79 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He hit all three homers in one game on July 12, when he became the first Mets player in franchise history to slam three homers in a home game.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win for just the second time in the last two months on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up four runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out none over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3. In his last nine starts dating back to June 18, Colon is 1-7 with a 5.30 ERA, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.41 to 4.76, which was the fourth-highest mark among qualifying National League pitchers entering Thursday. Colon is 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on June 29, 2014, when Colon allowed five runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 5-2, at PNC Park.

INF Kelly Johnson had his biggest game as a member of the Mets on Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a solo homer in a 12-3 win over the Rockies. Johnson laced run-scoring doubles in the first and third innings and homered in the fifth. Prior to Thursday, Johnson was hitting just .158 (6-for-38) with one homer and two RBI since he was acquired by the Mets from the Atlanta Braves on July 24. Overall this season, Johnson is hitting .263 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 75 games.