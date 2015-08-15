1B Lucas Duda (back) missed his fourth straight game Friday, when the Mets lost to the Pirates, 3-2, in 10 innings. Duda said Friday afternoon that he was “moving in the right direction” before he fielded grounders at first base and took batting practice with the Mets. Manager Terry Collins, who said Thursday he was worried the Mets would have to put Duda on the disabled list if he wasn’t better this weekend, said Friday that the off-day Monday buys the Mets some extra time to allow Duda to heal. Duda is batting .247 this season and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (neck, left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk for Class A St. Lucie. The game actually began Thursday but was suspended due to rain in the first inning. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2, retroactive to July 30. He is batting.203 with three homers and 12 RBI in 79 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) cleared another hurdle in his rehab assignment Friday, when he played a full game at third base and went 2-for-5 for Single-A St. Lucie. Wright technically only played eight innings in the field Friday because the game was a resumption of Thursday’s game, which was suspended in the bottom of the first. The rehab game was the third for Wright and the second in which he played third base. The Mets are hopeful Wright can rejoin the club next weekend, when New York visits the Colorado Rockies. Wright, who suffered a strained right hamstring April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in late May, is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win for the third time in as many August starts on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Niese earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-2. In each of Niese’s last two wins, the Mets have scored the go-ahead runs after pinch-hitting for him Niese in the top of the eighth. Niese has authored a quality start in 11 of his last 12 starts, a stretch in which he has gone 4-4 with a 2.76 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.42 to 3.46. In seven career starts against the Pirates, Niese is 3-2 with a 4.81 ERA. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed the Pirates on May 24, when he gave up four runs over 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell, 9-1, at PNC Park.