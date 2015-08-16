LHP Steven Matz (torn left lat) began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday.

1B Lucas Duda (lumbar strain) was out of the starting lineup again on Saturday.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to extend his scoreless innings streak Sunday.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) continued his rehab assignment Saturday.

IF Daniel Murphy had his 10-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, when he went 0-for-6 in the Mets’ 5-3, 14-inning loss to the Pirates. Murphy hit .395 (17-for-43) with two homers and seven RBI in the streak, which was the eighth streak of at least 10 games in his career. Overall this season, Murphy is batting .278 with eight homers and 43 RBI in 92 games.