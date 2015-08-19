RHP Logan Verrett was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Las Vegas where he was 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 16 games (nine starts). He will be used primarily out of the bullpen for the Mets, although he is capable of making a spot start. Verrett, 25, allowed one run on four hits and four walks in 12 1/3 innings earlier in a stint with New York earlier this season. “He did a nice job coming out of the bullpen,” manager Terry Collins said. “We’re hoping he can fill that void in the sixth or seventh inning.”

1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with a lumbar strain.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who is on the DL with a pinched nerve, was moved from Class A St. Lucie to Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his rehab. He could be recalled to the Mets when rosters expand next month.

RHP Bartolo Colon took leave from the team on Tuesday to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the death of his mother. Adriana Colon died last August of breast cancer. Colon could rejoin the team as early as Wednesday. He will not miss a start.

RHP David Wright, who hasn’t played since mid-April due to spinal stenosis, continued his rehab assignment on Tuesday at Class A St. Lucie. Mets manager Terry Collins was confident Wright was close to rejoining the team, but he would not predict an exact date, despite reports it could be as early as next week.. “He’s got to be able to hold his own at the speed in which the game is played up here,” Collins said. “When he’s ready, we will bring him in.”

RHP Bobby Parnell was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 17, with right shoulder tendinitis. In a corresponding move, Logan Verrett was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas. Parnell underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014. He is 1-3 with a save and a 5.59 ERA this season. “He went out there and did the best he could under the circumstances,” manager Terry Collins said.