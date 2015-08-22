RHP Logan Verrett will make his first major league start Sunday, taking the turn of RHP Matt Harvey, whom the Mets will skip for one start to limit his innings. Verrett is a combined 0-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the Rangers and the Mets this year.

RHP Matt Harvey will skip his Sunday start as the Mets attempt to limit his innings to 190 in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) is penciled in to rejoin the Mets on Monday at Philadelphia and be activated from the disabled list.