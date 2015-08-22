LHP Dario Alvarez was on his way Friday night from Triple-A Las Vegas to join the Mets, and he will be activated Saturday. With RHP Logan Verrett moving from a relief role to make a spot start Sunday in place of RHP Matt Harvey, the Mets did not want to be caught short in their bullpen the rest of the series.

RHP Logan Verrett will make his first major league start Sunday, facing the Rockies in place of RHP Matt Harvey as the Mets limit Harvey’s innings. Verrett has allowed one run and four hits in 13 1/3 innings for a 0.68 ERA in seven games with the Mets, holding opposing batters to a .093 average. He also made four appearances for the Texas Rangers earlier this season. Manager Terry Collins said, “I like his stuff. It’s a tough place to pitch for anybody. He’s got some weapons. If he commands that strike zone like he shows he can, he’s going to be fine.”

1B Lucas Duda left the game after the seventh inning, saying his back locked up on him while he was in the field.

RHP Matt Harvey will not make his scheduled start Sunday as the Mets skip him for one turn in the rotation. The team is attempting to limit his innings to about 190 in his first season back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all of 2014. Harvey has pitched 154 innings this season. He is 11-7 with a 2.57 ERA in 23 starts this season. Manager Terry Collins said Harvey would make his next scheduled start after Sunday, which would be Aug. 28 against Boston.

CF Yoenis Cespedes went 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double, seven RBIs and five runs during the Mets’ 14-9 win Friday at Colorado.

RHP Bartolo Colon was hit on the right wrist by a pitch in the second inning. He stayed in the game and allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. “It did affect me a little bit,” Colon, speaking through a translator, said of his wrist, which was badly swollen. “But that is not an excuse. It had nothing to do with my performance.” Colon said he underwent an X-ray but had not received the results.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) played his seventh rehab game Friday with high Class A St. Lucie and is scheduled to play again Saturday before joining the Mets on Monday at Philadelphia and being activated. On Friday, Wright went 3-for-4. He is hitting .375 (9-for-24) on his rehab assignment.