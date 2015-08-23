FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 23, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. He pitched in four games for the Mets last September.

1B Lucas Duda was placed on the disabled list Saturday one day after he left the game in the seventh inning with a back issue.

CF Yoenis Cespedes, who went 5-for-6 Friday night with a double, three homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored, is the first player in major league history to have five hits in a game with three home runs, including a grand slam, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Cespedes is the first Mets player with five hits in a nine-inning game since Carlos Delgado on Aug. 21, 2008, against Atlanta. Cespedes’ seven RBI are the most by a Mets player since Delgado set the franchise record with nine RBI on June 27, 2008, in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

OF Eric Young Jr. was re-acquired by the Mets from the Braves for cash considerations and will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

LHP Jonathon Niese allowed seven runs on 11 hits and pitched 5 1/3 innings but earned the win on Saturday. “My sinker -- some were good, some were bad,” Niese said. “Not an easy place to be consistent. You just got to battle through it and minimize the damage.”

