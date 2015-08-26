C Travis d‘Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs Monday against Philadelphia as the Mets’ offense continued to hum. The approach, he said, is to “keep things simple -- hit the ball hard. If you’re out, you’re out. If it’s a hit, it’s a hit. All you can do is focus on the things you can control and go out there and try to win.”

RHP Noah Syndergaard, Tuesday’s starter at Philadelphia, took a no-decision his last time out, going five innings in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Camden Yards. He yielded three runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He is 0-5 with a 5.05 ERA over his last nine road starts. He blanked the Phillies over 7 1/3 innings in a 7-0 victory on May 2, his only start against them to date.

2B Wilmer Flores went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs on Monday in the Mets’ 16-7 victory over Philadelphia. It was the second multi-homer game of Flores’ career. “I don’t think I’ve changed anything (at the plate),” he said. “I feel the same way. I‘m just trying to see the ball and hit the ball. That’s what I‘m doing.” His teammates are all doing the same; the Mets had eight homers and 14 extra-base hits Monday night, both club records.

LHP Jack Leathersich was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. The move cleared a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for the return of 3B David Wright. Leathersich underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

RHP Jacob deGrom took a no-decision Monday night against Philadelphia despite lasting just 2 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his career, and allowing a career-worst seven runs (six earned). DeGrom struck out three, walked three and surrendered three home runs for the third time in his career. DeGrom, who saw his ERA climb from 1.98 to 2.29, said location was his biggest issue. “I don’t think I located one pitch,” he said. “All the balls were down the middle, and they were getting hit hard.”

3B David Wright went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in his first game since April 14 on Monday night, a 16-7 victory in Philadelphia. Wright, who missed 115 games due to a hamstring injury and then lumbar stenosis, hit a leadoff homer in the second inning. He also committed two errors. “It couldn’t have been any better for me, personally, my first at-bat,” he said. “There’s some things I need to do better. There’s some things I did well, but it’s a good feeling to help the team a little bit more than I hurt the team tonight.”