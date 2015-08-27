RHP Hansel Robles retired all five hitters he faced Tuesday in the Mets’ 6-5 victory over Philadelphia. However, he drew the ire of the Phillies in the seventh inning when they believed he quick-pitched PH Darin Ruf. Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur and bench coach Larry Bowa were the most vociferous. Bowa was ejected. Robles didn’t believe he did anything wrong. “I was surprised they were mad about it,” he said through an interpreter. “The batter was in the box, and the umpire pointed to me.” Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud said, however, that he told Robles to wait before firing. “(Ruf‘s) head was down when he threw it,” d‘Arnaud said.

C Travis d‘Arnaud went 2-for-3 Tuesday night against the Phillies. He also coaxed a bases-loaded walk from RHP Jeanmar Gomez in the sixth inning to push across the tying run in an eight-pitch plate appearance that saw d‘Arnaud fall behind 1-2.

RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, was saddled with a no-decision in his Friday start against Colorado, a game the Mets went on to win 14-9. He lasted 3 2/3 innings in that one, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking two. Colon, 1-7 with a 5.54 ERA in his last 11 starts, beat Philadelphia on May 25. In his career, he is 6-3 with a 4.18 ERA against the Phillies.

3B David Wright was not in the lineup after starting the first two games in his return from the disabled list. Wright, who went 2-for-9 with a home run in the two games, was sidelined for more than four months with lower-back stenosis. Juan Uribe started in his place.

PH Michael Cuddyer gave his team the lead for good Tuesday when he blooped a two-run single to center in the sixth inning of a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia. Cuddyer, hitting .352 as a pinch hitter in his 15-year career, picked up his hit on an 0-2 pitch from RHP Jeanmar Gomez. “I just think he’ll use the whole field,” manager Terry Collins said of Cuddyer. “You don’t play that long in Colorado, put up all those numbers (in three seasons) without saying, ‘Hey, I‘m going to use the field to hit.’ In that situation, that’s what he did. They got ahead of him, and he put a good swing on it.”