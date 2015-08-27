OF Yoenis Cespedes 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Over his last 13 games, Cespedes is batting .344 with seven multi-hit games, seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

RHP Bartolo Colon, Wednesday’s starter, threw seven shutout innings to win his 11th in the Mets’ 9-4 victory over the Phillies. Colon, who entered 1-7 with a 5.54 ERA over his previous 11 starts, stymied the Phillies, striking out eight while allowing five hits and two walks. “I don’t really think about the past, I‘m just thinking about the moment, the present,” Colon said. “The good thing today is that I executed my pitches and we won -- that’s the bottom line.”

3B David Wright was not in the lineup after starting the first two games in his return from the disabled list. Wright, who went 2-for-9 with a home run in the two games, was sidelined for more than four months with lower-back stenosis. Juan Uribe started in his place.

OF Michael Cuddyer went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. In his last five games, Cuddyer is 9-for-17 (.529) with two home runs, four doubles and six RBIs. “I feel good, obviously when you get production, your confidence goes up,” Cuddyer said. “I feel good at the plate and the knee feels good which is big as well.”

LHP Jonathon Niese is scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Niese allowed seven runs his last time out, but still earned his eighth win. Over his last 14 outings, the 28-year-old has thrown 12 quality starts, a span in which he’s 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA. In 21 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA. The wins are his most against any opponent.