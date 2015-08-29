RHP Matt Harvey, Friday’s starter against the Red Sox, was saddled with a no-decision his last time out. He went six innings against Pittsburgh and allowed one run on seven hits. Harvey is 7-2 at home and riding a personal four-game winning streak in Citi Field, a six-start span that has seen him fashion a 1.11 ERA. He has never faced Boston.

RHP Matt Harvey went 11 days between starts, his longest respite since he went 13 days between starts in July 2013.

3B David Wright went 2-for-5 Thursday against Philadelphia, his fourth game back after missing 115 with lumbar stenosis. More encouraging for the Mets was the fact that Wright, who looked shaky in the field earlier in the series, handled nine chances flawlessly. “We talked the other night after he came back: ‘Hey, do we take him out for defense?'” manager Terry Collins said. “I said ‘No, he’s got to get used to it.’ The only way to get used to it is to play. Now we’re starting to see it.” Wright will play Friday at home against Boston, Collins said, though the manager would like to give him a day off over the weekend.

RHP Carlos Torres pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory Thursday as the Mets topped the Phillies. He also started the decisive rally in the top of the 13th inning with an infield single in his first at-bat of the season, and he combined with 1B Daniel Murphy on a spectacular defensive play in the 10th.

1B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-6 and hit the go-ahead, two-run double in the 13th inning Thursday night. The left-handed-hitting Murphy, facing Philadelphia RHP Hector Neris with runners at first and second, lined a 1-1 fastball to the opposite field to drive in the two runs. “I was fortunate to get a pitch over the plate,” said Murphy, who is hitting .340 over his last 23 games.

LHP Jonathon Niese was saddled with a no-decision Thursday against Philadelphia despite allowing five runs on five hits in six innings. He also walked a season-high five and hit a batter while striking out five. Niese surrendered a two-run single to Jeff Francoeur and a two-run homer to Darin Ruf in the Phillies’ five-run third inning, but he followed that with three scoreless innings.