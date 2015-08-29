1B Lucas Duda (lower back strain) has yet to resume baseball activities. Manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon that Duda is limited to “tracking” pitches in the batting cage. However, Collins said he remains hopeful that Duda can return as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 7. Duda was placed on the disabled list Aug. 22, one day after leaving a game due to back spasms. He also missed six games earlier this month with the same ailment. Duda is hitting .247 with 21 homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games.

RHP Matt Harvey went 11 days between starts, his longest respite since he went 13 days between starts in July 2013.

RHP Matt Harvey returned to the Mets’ rotation Friday, when he threw six shutout innings but didn’t factor in the decision as the Mets fell to the Red Sox, 6-4, in 10 innings. Harvey allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight but threw 103 pitches before he was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the sixth. He exited with a 2-0 lead but right-hander Logan Verrett gave up three runs in the top of the seventh. For Harvey, it was the 17th time in 70 big league starts he has allowed one run or fewer but not earned a win. Manager Terry Collins said afterward Harvey would have gone out for the seventh if it was a playoff game. Harvey is 11-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 24 starts this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from his worst major league start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 16-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The runs allowed were the most and the innings pitched the least by deGrom in 46 big league starts, while the six earned runs tied a career-worst. Afterward, it was reported that deGrom took the mound with a case of food poisoning. In his 16 starts prior to Monday, deGrom went 9-2 with a 1.44 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 121-to-17 over 112 2/3 innings. DeGrom has never faced the Red Sox but is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in six career interleague starts.

3B David Wright played in his first home game in more than four months on Friday, when he went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox. Wright, who suffered a hamstring injury while stealing a base on April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in late May, singled in the fifth and seventh. He appeared to be in fine shape coming around to score in the fifth, when he scored from first after Red Sox RF Rusney Castillo misplayed a single by Mets 1B Michael Cuddyer. Wright is hitting .273 with one homer and one RBI since returning from the disabled list on Monday and .321 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games overall this season.