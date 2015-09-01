FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 1, 2015 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Danny Muno was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, clearing a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Addison Reed. Muno, 26, hit .148 with no RBIs in 17 games for New York earlier this season. In 75 games for Las Vegas, he is hitting .296/.379/.396 with three homers and 24 RBIs.

LHP Steven Matz (torn left lat) made his final rehab start Monday night for Double-A Binghamton, allowing one hit in 5 1/3 shutout innings. Matz will be among the Mets recalled from the minors on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
