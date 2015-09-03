RHP Erik Goeddel was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Goeddel will likely be used in low-leverage situations down the stretch by the first-place Mets. He threw a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday’s 14-8 loss to the Phillies. Goeddel was placed on the disabled list June 12 due to a right elbow strain. In 11 rehab appearances between Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, Goeddel recorded a 5.06 ERA while striking out 11 batters over 10 2/3 innings. Goeddel has a 1.88 ERA in 23 appearances for the Mets and has struck out 23 batters in 23 2/3 innings.

LHP Steven Matz was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Matz is expected to start against the Miami Marlins this weekend, which will allow the Mets to skip rookie RHP Noah Syndergaard. Matz was placed on the disabled list July 10 (retroactive to July 6) due to a torn left lat. He made four rehab starts between Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton and went 1-0 with a 1.20 ERA. On Monday, he allowed one hit over 5 1/3 shutout innings for Binghamton. Matz went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts with the Mets before getting hurt. He also added five RBIs in just six at-bats.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to carry his August dominance over into a new month when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Harvey didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox. It was the 17th time in 60 career starts Harvey has allowed one run or fewer yet not earned a win. In four starts last month, Harvey went 2-0 with an 0.33 ERA (one earned run in 27 innings) and allowed 15 hits and two walks while striking out 24. He has allowed just two runs in his last five starts (a span of 34 2/3 innings) and has given up two earned runs or less in eight straight starts. Harvey is 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA in seven career starts against the Phillies. He absorbed that loss the last time he opposed the Phillies on May 8, when Harvey allowed three runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 3-1, at Citizens Bank Park.

INF Wilmer Flores traveled home to Venezuela to be with his grandfather, who suffered a heart attack.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Nieuwenhuis entered as part of a double-switch in the eighth and went 0-for-1. He will be used as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement down the stretch by the first-place Mets. Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2 with left neck and shoulder discomfort. In 14 rehab games between Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas, Nieuwenhuis hit .327 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .186 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 102 at-bats this season between the Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He hit all three homers in the same game July 12 -- the first time in Mets history a player hit three homers in a home game.

RHP Vic Black was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Mets recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. It ends a lost season for Black, who was slotted for a set-up role when spring training opened but soon came down with a sore shoulder that forced him to open the season on the disabled list. He later missed a month with a herniated disc in his neck. After recording a 5.73 ERA in 12 rehab appearances between Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas, he was activated June 7 and immediately optioned to Las Vegas. He is 1-4 with three saves, a 7.94 ERA and has more walks (24) than innings pitched (22 2/3) over 27 games at Las Vegas. Black has not pitched in the majors since last Sept. 13.

INF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Campbell entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 14-8 loss on Tuesday and singled and scored a run in the ninth inning. He will likely be used in similarly lopsided situations down the stretch by the first-place Mets. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Campbell, who is hitting .185 with three homers and 19 RBI over 157 at-bats. He made 37 starts at third base in place of the injured David Wright. Campbell hit .363 with five homers, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases in 33 games at Las Vegas.

C Kevin Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Plawecki will likely become the top backup to starting C Travis d‘Arnaud down the stretch for the first-place Mets. He replaced d‘Arnaud in the eighth inning of a 14-8 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday and drew a walk in his lone plate appearance. With d‘Arnaud sidelined twice this season by finger and elbow injuries. Plawecki spent the majority of 2015 as the Mets’ starting catcher and hit .228 with two homers and 17 RBI in 62 games. He hit .224 with one homer and nine RBI in 22 games at Las Vegas.

OF Eric Young had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Young entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of a 14-8 loss on Tuesday and hit into a fielder’s choice in his only at-bat. He will likely be used as a pinch-runner down the stretch for first-place Mets, who acquired Young from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Aug. 22. In eight games at Las Vegas, Young hit .261 and collected three stolen bases. Young opened the season with the Braves but was designated for assignment June 5 after hitting .169 with five RBI and three stolen bases in 35 games. This is Young’s second stint with the Mets, for whom he hit .242 with two homers, 43 RBI and 68 stolen bases over 191 games in 2013 and 2014. He was initially acquired by the Mets from the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2013. Young stole 38 bases in 91 games for the Mets in 2013 and won the National League stolen base title on the final day of the season.

RHP Bobby Parnell was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, when major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40, and promptly endured a disastrous outing in the Mets’ 14-8 loss to the Phillies. Parnell entered in the sixth inning, right after the Mets closed to within 6-4, and walked the first two batters he faced before throwing away a bunt by shortstop Freddy Galvis. He was lifted immediately after that but was charged with three runs (two earned). In his last three appearances. Parnell has allowed nine runs (six earned) while recording just two outs. He was placed on the disabled list August 18, retroactive to August 17, with what the Mets called right shoulder tendinitis, though he was reportedly told he could either accept a demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas or go on the disabled list. He is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA and one save in 24 games for the Mets this season.