1B Lucas Duda (back) will start a rehab assignment Saturday at Double-A Binghamton. He could return to the team Monday against the Nationals.

RHP Matt Harvey, who has pitched 166 innings, one year after Tommy John surgery, will not be shut down by the Mets. This despite the fact that Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, made news on Friday by saying that doctors have recommended his client pitch no more than 178 innings this year.

SS/2B Wilmer Flores was not available to start after flying back from Venezuela, where his grandfather suffered a heart attack. Flores should be available for the rest of the weekend.

RHP Jacob deGrom was not sharp on Friday against the Marlins. He went six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked none, getting a no-decision.

LF Michael Conforto hit clean-up for the first time as a big-leaguer. Conforto, a lefty hitter, is being platooned in the majors this year. But in Double A earlier this season, he showed he could lefty pitchers (.333 batting average) just as well as right-handers (.303).

RHP Bartolo Colon on Saturday makes his fourth start against the Marlins this year, going 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in those outings. For his career against the Marlins, Colon is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA. Overall, Colon is 12-11 this season with a 4.42 ERA. But he is on a hot streak, allowing no runs in his past 16 innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters in his most recent start, a 3-1 win over the Phillies.

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (right wrist) was not available Friday. It’s the first wrist injury of his career.