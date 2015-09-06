LHP Dario Alvarez, who joined the Mets on Friday, had a 2.53 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas. Hitters were batting just .147. He becomes the third lefty in the Mets’ bullpen, joining Sean Gilmartin and Eric O‘Flaherty. Before Saturday, manager Terry Collins did not seem inclined to push Alvarez, an unproven rookie, into any key situation. But given O‘Flaherty’s struggles, it’s possible Alvarez will get a shot.

LHP Steven Matz, just off the disabled list, will start against the Marlins on Sunday, and the Mets will go with a six-man rotation for the rest of the month. Matz, 24, was the Mets’ second-round pick in 2009 but has been plagued by injuries, pitching in just six games in his first four years as a pro. He finally reached Double-A in 2014, going 10-9 with a 2.25 ERA in two minor-league levels. This year, he truly came of age, going 7-4 with a 2.19 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas, a hitters’ park with high altitude. Then, when he made his major-league debut, Matz was nothing short of amazing, going 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts, knocking in a combined total of five runs as a surprisingly good hitter as well. But, due to a lat injury, Matz hasn’t pitched in the majors since beating the Dodgers on July 5.

RHP Matt Harvey said he has been advised by his surgeon not to pitch more than 180 innings this season. Harvey has pitched 166 1/3 innings and is set to start Tuesday at the Nationals. The Mets plan to start Harvey four more times and will give him a “reasonable workload” in the playoffs, assuming New York qualifies. Harvey said he has “no idea” if the 180 limit includes or excludes postseason. He also declined to say whether he will pitch if/when he exceeds the limit.

RHP Bartolo Colon (13-11), who did not issue a walk, shut out the Marlins 7-0. He won his third straight start, extending his season-best scoreless streak to 25 innings. He faced the minimum three batters in four innings, and no Marlins runner reached third base. He also made perhaps the most crowd-pleasing play of the game in the sixth inning, when he fielded a Justin Bour slow roller down the first-base line and made a behind-the-back flip for the out at first.