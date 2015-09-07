LHP Steven Matz, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 5 due to a muscle tear on his left side, started against the Marlins on Sunday and left due to a blister on the middle finger of his left hand. He allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 81 pitches. He made, essentially, two critical errors. In the first he walked the speedy Dee Gordon to lead off the inning -- never a good thing. Gordon stole second and came around to score. Matz’s other mistake was a home run to light-hitting catcher Jeff Mathis, who entered the game hitting .123. It was Mathis’ first homer of the season. Other than that, though, Matz pitched well, especially considering it was his first game off the disabled list.

1B Lucas Duda (back) could return on Tuesday. Duda played seven innings on Saturday at Double-A Binghamton, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Duda, who hit 30 homers last season, is perhaps the Mets’ biggest power hitter, although OF Yoenis Cespedes (30 homers) and OF Curtis Granderson (23 homers) could make a case.

RHP Matt Harvey clarified his agent Scott Boras, saying, via The Player Tribune, “... I will be there,” in regards to playoff availability.

SS/2B Wilmer Flores, who homered on Saturday and again on Sunday, is just the sixth middle infielder in Mets history to hit at least 15 homers in a season. Flores has 16 homers. The last to do it was Jose Reyes in 2008. Since July 31, Flores has been hot, hitting .313 with eight doubles, six homers and 18 RBIs in 29 games.

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer (wrist) missed his third straight start and is likely out until Tuesday. Cuddyer was given a cortisone injection to try to relieve the tendinitis. Cuddyer said he has had trouble closing his hand.

LHP Jon Niese, set to start Monday in an important game against the Washington Nationals, has a brutal 9.92 ERA in his past three outings. Niese, who turns 29 next month, is 8-10 overall this season with a 4.17 ERA. He has won at least eight games in six straight seasons. He is signed through 2016, and the Mets have options on his contract for 2017 and 2018. Just what the Mets will do with Niese long-term is a big question because he had three straight years -- 2012 through 2014 -- in which he had an ERA between 3.40 to 3.71. This year, he has been disappointing, especially lately. It’s time for Niese to show out against Washington.

RHP Bobby Parnell, who turns 31 on Tuesday, isn’t likely to have an overly happy birthday. He has struggled this year -- he has a 6.52 ERA -- and Mets manager Terry Collins said Parnell will only be used in “low-leverage” situations. Parnell had a 2.16 ERA in 2013 before missing last year due to Tommy John surgery.