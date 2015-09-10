RHP Logan Verrett was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He pitched in 14 games with Texas and the Mets this year. The Mets bullpen has done better than many expected and it has been used heavily the last two games. Verrett did not pitch Tuesday but gives depth to manager Terry Collins.

OF Darrell Ceciliani (left hamstring strain) was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and placed on the 60-day disabled list. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Tim Stauffer.

1B Lucas Duda made his first start since coming off the disabled list on Monday. He was hitless in three trips to the plate and his average fell to .245.

RHP Matt Harvey started on Tuesday in Washington in what could be one of his last starts of the year due to an innings limit. He went 5 1/3 innings and tied his career high by allowing seven runs on eight hits. But he did not figure in the decision as the Mets came back to win, 8-7.“His command wasn’t real good,” said manager Terry Collins. His surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, has suggested Harvey be limited to 180 innings this year. Collins said after Tuesday’s game that he had no idea when Harvey would next pitch.

OF Yoenis Cespedes will be a free agent after this year but the Mets will have more time to sign him to a deal than originally planned in the offseason, according to MLB.com on Tuesday. Cespedes had a three-run double off Drew Storen to key a six-run seventh inning on Tuesday in a win over the Nationals.

RHP Jeurys Familia drew praise from manager Terry Collins on Tuesday as a key to keeping the bullpen intact after injuries to several pitchers this year. He came on the ninth on Tuesday and got his 38th save as he escaped trouble, allowing a single to Anthony Rendon and a walk to Bryce Harper before Yunel Escobar hit into a double play to end the game.

INF Dilson Herrera was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He hit .195 in his first 25 games this year with the Mets. He did not play Tuesday and last saw big league action on June 27 against Cincinnati. He will give manager Terry Collins more options as the Mets try to lock up the division. Herrera hit .312 in 59 games this year for Las Vegas.

C Johnny Monell was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Monell is hitting .178 in his first 45 at-bats this year for the Mets. He gives the Mets more depth at catcher. He hit .324 with seven homers in 71 games this year for Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start on Wednesday in Washington. He was not involved in the decision in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings at the Marlins on Sept. 4. He is 1-2, 3.68 in five career starts against Washington.

3B David Wright, a Virginia native, has assumed his role as a leader since his return from the DL. He is also making a difference on the field as he had two hits Tuesday and scored two runs for the Mets in an 8-7 win. He drove in the winning run on Monday.

RHP Tim Stauffer was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 33-year-old went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Las Vegas this season. He also has experience as a relief pitcher.

RHP Tyler Clippard faced his former team for the first time in Washington on Tuesday. He pitched a scoreless eighth as the Mets came back to beat Washington. Clippard has an ERA of 1.21 this year. He pitched against the Nationals in a series in New York more than a month ago.

RHP Carlos Torres hurt his calf and had to come out of the game on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Torres will miss at least one to two weeks. He is 5-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 55 games -- the second most of any Mets pitcher.

INF Daniel Murphy entered Tuesday with 31 doubles to rank among the top 10 in the league. He was hitless in four trips to the plate but did draw a walk (one of six in the inning) as the Mets scored six runs in the seventh to take the game.

RHP Bobby Parnell turned 31 on Tuesday. He did not pitch and his ERA remained at 6.52 in 24 games.