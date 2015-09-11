RHP Jacob deGrom started against the Nationals on Wednesday. He got the win as he allowed two runs in seven innings. “I felt good,” he said.

RHP Bartolo Colon will start Thursday in Atlanta against hard-luck RHP Shelby Miller. Colon is the reigning National League Pitcher of the Week and has pitched in 28 games this year, with 27 starts.

RHP Tim Stauffer, signed by the Mets on Aug. 1, was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He joined the Mets for the first time after he played earlier this year in the Minnesota system. He is a product of the University of Richmond, about two hours south of Nationals Park. Stauffer was drafted out of Richmond by the San Diego Padres. He was 4-1, 2.48 in eight starts this year for Triple-A Las Vegas. ”I had some ups and downs. I got off to a slower start than I wanted,“ Stauffer said Wednesday. ”The last few months I have put it all together. I feel a lot more comfortable where I am at than earlier in the season. I was just looking for an opportunity to get back. It is good to be back here (in the majors). His first game with the Mets was an 8-7 win Tuesday as the team came back from a 7-1 deficit in the seventh inning. “That was a fun first one,” he said. “Hope to keep that high going. Winning here is the most important thing. That goes a long way.” Stauffer was starting at Las Vegas but figures to pitch out of the bullpen for the Mets. Manager Terry Collins said Wednesday that Stauffer will be available to pitch Thursday in Atlanta after he threw for Las Vegas earlier this week. “I will be in the bullpen but I had to go out and throw 100 pitches it wouldn’t be a problem at all,” Stauffer said.