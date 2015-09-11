RHP Hansel Robles, who has made 48 relief appearances, is not with the team because of a death in his family.

LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 1.89 ERA) will be making his first start against the Braves on Friday. He received no decision in his last start against Miami when he allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks. He left that game with a blister on his left middle finger. Matz racked up 20 strikeouts in his first three major league starts, the second most in team history behind RHP Matt Harvey, who had 23 in 2012.

RHP Matt Harvey will skip his next scheduled start, Monday against Miami, with rookie RHP Logan Verrett taking his turn. Harvey is expected to start again Sept. 20 against the Yankees and make only one other regular-season start, possibly the last series against the Nationals.

CF Yoenis Cespedes saw his eight-game hitting streak end Thursday when he went hitless in four at-bats. Cespedes batted .432 (16-for-37) during the streak. He walked once Thursday but did not hit the ball well in his four other plate appearances.

RHP Bartolo Colon (14-11) threw 94 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Colon has won his past four decisions. He extended his scoreless streak to 31 innings before the Braves scratched for a pair of runs in the seventh inning. It is the Mets’ longest scoreless streak since R.A. Dickey set the franchise record of 32 2/3 innings in 2012. Colon improved to 5-0 in his career at Turner Field.

2B Kelly Johnson had two hits, including a double, against the Braves on Thursday. Johnson is batting .260 (26-for-100) in 32 games since joining the Mets in a trade from Atlanta. Johnson made his 19th start at second base.

3B Juan Uribe went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run Thursday. He is hitting .220 (24-for-109) with 18 RBIs since joining the Mets in a trade from Atlanta.