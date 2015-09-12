RHP Hansel Robles, who has made 48 relief appearances, is not with the team because of a death in his family.

RHP Hansel Robles is not with the Mets because of a death in his family. The reliever last appeared Monday at Washington, pitching two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Robles has a 2.55 ERA since July 31 and has appeared in 48 games, going 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA.

LHP Steven Matz improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.88 while working five innings Friday in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Braves. The rookie is just the third Mets starter to allow two runs or fewer in each of his first four games. The most recent to do so was Jason Jacome in 1994. The run off Matz came on a fifth-inning homer.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will try to build on his lone road victory at Philadelphia on Aug. 25 as he faces the Braves on Sunday in Atlanta. The Mets skipped the rookie’s last start to help hold down his work load, and he hasn’t pitched since a no-decision against Boston on Aug. 30. Syndergaard is 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 10 home starts and 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 10 road outings. He lasted just four innings in a loss at Atlanta on June 20.

CF Yoenis Cespedes was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs Friday and has 33 homers and 100 RBIs for the season.

LF Michael Cuddyer, out with a sore right wrist since Sept. 2, pinch hit in the eighth inning Friday against the Braves and reached on an infield hit. He returned from the disabled list on Aug. 10 and hit .327 (18-for-55) with four doubles, two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games before being sidelined again.