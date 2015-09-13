RHP Hansel Robles, away from the Mets because of the death of his grandfather, didn’t rejoin the team as expected on Saturday after he got stuck in traffic and missed his flight out of the Dominican Republic. The reliever last pitched Monday at Washington, striking out four in two perfect innings. Robles has a 2.55 ERA since July 31 and has appeared in 48 games, going 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA.

RHP Noah Syndergaard gave up just two hits and a walk over seven innings in a no-decision Saturday as the Mets’ bullpen couldn’t hold a three-run lead for the rookie. He struck out eight. The Mets had skipped Syndergaard’s previous start to control his workload and manager Terry Collins said seven innings will be his limit per start the rest of the season. Syndergaard has held opponents to two hits or fewer over six innings in three starts and received a victory in none of the outings. He is 8-6 with a 3.20 ERA in 21 starts and his 137 strikeouts lead all National League rookies.

CF Yoenis Cespedes hit his eighth homer in the past 11 games and also had an RBI fielder’s choice Saturday as the Mets beat the Braves. In 39 games since joining the Mets, he has batted .310 with 29 extra-base hits and 41 RBIs. His 18 RBIs in September are the most in the majors, and he has 34 homers and a career-best 102 RBIs for the season. Cespedes is scheduled to have a day off on Sunday.

LHP Jonathan Niese, who has endured five-run innings in three straight starts, is looking for an improved outing as he faces the Braves on Sunday in Atlanta. He has a 10.53 ERA over his past four starts, but the Mets won three of those games thanks to the 39 runs. Niese, 8-10 with a 4.36 ERA, pitched well in two April starts against Atlanta, going 1-0 with a 1.52 ERA. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 20 career starts against the Braves.