RHP Hansel Robles rejoined the Mets on Monday, when he earned the win by throwing a hitless seventh inning in a 4-3 victory over the Marlins. It was the first appearance since Sept. 7 for Robles, who left the team last Thursday following the death of his grandfather in the Dominican Republic. Robles was scheduled to rejoin the Mets on Saturday but missed his flight due to traffic. He is 4-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 47 1/3 innings this season.

RHP Logan Verrett was solid in a spot start Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. Verrett retired the first nine batters he faced and faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings before the Marlins manufactured a run in the fifth via two singles, a walk and a run-scoring groundout. The appearance was the first in the majors for Verrett since Aug. 28. It was his first start since Aug. 23, when he threw eight innings of one-run ball and earned his first major league win in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Rockies. Verrett is 1-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 games (two starts) this season.

RHP Logan Verrett, who threw five solid innings Monday in a spot start in place of RHP Matt Harvey, will start when the Mets need to again skip one of their young starters. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 15 games (two starts) this year between the Rangers and Mets combined.

OF Yoenis Cespedes was selected the National League Player of the Week on Monday. Cespedes hit .345 for the week ending Sunday while leading the NL with four homers and leading the majors with 12 RBIs. He is the second straight Mets player to win Player of the Week honors, following in the footsteps of RHP Bartolo Colon, and the fifth Mets player to be honored this season, joining RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Lucas Duda and RHP Noah Syndergaard. The torrid week continued a blistering summer for Cespedes, who went 1-for-3 with a long solo homer in the Mets’ 4-3 win Monday and is batting .309 with 17 homers and 42 RBIs since he was traded to the Mets by the Tigers on July 31. He is batting .288 with 35 homers and 103 RBIs overall between the two teams.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound Tuesday against the Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings as the Mets beat the Nationals 5-3. The victory snapped a three-start winless streak for deGrom, who was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in that span. DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed Miami on Sept. 3, when deGrom gave up three runs over six innings as the Mets fell 6-5 at Marlins Park.

RF Michael Cuddyer returned to the starting lineup Monday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Marlins. It was the first start since Sept. 1 for Cuddyer, who was limited to five plate appearances in the subsequent 11 games due to a sore right wrist. Cuddyer is batting .261 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs in 104 games this season.