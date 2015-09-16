LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) was injured while pitching in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday. Alvarez allowed two runs on three hits and was called for a balk before he was visited by a trainer following a pitch to 3B Martin Prado. Alvarez almost immediately limped off the mound and into the dugout. The Mets hoped Alvarez, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 4 and retired the first five left-handers he faced prior to giving up a hits Tuesday to RF Ichiro Suzuki, 2B Dee Gordon and CF Christian Yelich, could serve as their left-handed specialist down the stretch and into the playoffs. He is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in four appearances this season.

RHP Logan Verrett, who threw five solid innings Monday in a spot start in place of RHP Matt Harvey, will start when the Mets need to again skip one of their young starters. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 15 games (two starts) this year between the Rangers and Mets combined.

RHP Jacob deGrom continued his late-season struggles Tuesday, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 9-3. In his last five starts, deGrom is 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 1.98 to 2.64, which is the highest it has been since the end of his start on May 26. DeGrom has thrown 181 innings, the most he’s ever tossed as a professional, but he said Tuesday he is not tired and that he doesn’t want to be skipped in the rotation. He is 13-8 in 28 starts with 189 strikeouts.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his fifth straight start Wednesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 7 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-2. The two runs he allowed in the seventh inning snapped his scoreless streak at 31 innings, the longest ever authored by a pitcher 42 years or older. In his last five appearances (four starts), Colon is 4-0 with a 0.57 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from a season-high 4.90 to 4.13, the lowest it has been since May 19. Included in that run was a shutout of the Marlins Sept. 5 in which Colon became the first Mets pitcher this year to throw a complete game and the oldest Mets pitcher to ever throw a shutout. Colon is 7-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins.

RF Curtis Granderson went 1-for-4 with a walk Tuesday in the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Marlins. He has reached base safely in 12 straight games and has drawn a walk in 11 consecutive games. The latter streak is a career high for Granderson and the longest streak in the majors since Minnesota Twins 2B Brian Dozier walked in 12 straight games from July 29 through Aug. 11, 2014. Granderson is hitting .259 and leads the Mets in homers (23), RBIs (64) and on-base percentage (.366).