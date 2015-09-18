LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) underwent an MRI Wednesday afternoon. The results weren’t yet available when manager Terry Collins conducted his pregame press conference, but Collins said he wasn’t encouraged by how Alvarez was limping around the clubhouse. Alvarez was injured while balking during the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 9-3 loss to the Marlins. He is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in four games this season.

LHP Steven Matz will look to remain unbeaten as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of the Subway Series against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Matz, who grew up about an hour east of Citi Field on Long Island, earned the win in his most recent start Sept. 11, when he allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1. It was the fourth time in as many career starts Matz has thrown at least five innings and allowed no more than two runs. RHP Jason Jacome achieved the feat in 1994 but allowed more than two runs in his fifth start. This is Matz’s first start against the Yankees as well as his first interleague start.

RHP Matt Harvey will start for the Mets on Sunday night in the finale of the Subway Series against the Yankees at Citi Field. It will be the first start for Harvey since Sept. 8, when he tied a season high by giving up seven runs over 5 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 8-7 win over the Nationals. Harvey had his next turn in the rotation skipped so that his innings could be managed. His agent, Scott Boras, doesn’t want Harvey to throw more than 180 innings this season, which is his first since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Harvey is at 171 2/3 innings and isn’t expected to pitch more than five or six innings on Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said starting Harvey on Sunday could allow the Mets to start him one more time this season before figuring out what to do during the final weekend, when the Mets host the Washington Nationals. Harvey is 12-7 with a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts.

RHP Carlos Torres (calf) threw in the bullpen Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said Torres is able to do some activities without his walking boot and that he threw at about 50 percent effort during his bullpen. Collins said Torres is at least “a few days off” from appearing in a game. Torres was injured while pitching against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 7. He is 5-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 55 games this season.