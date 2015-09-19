LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) isn’t expected to pitch again during the regular season. Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Alvarez, who was hurt while balking in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, headed to the team’s spring training facility in Florida to rehab the injury. He has not been ruled out of the running for a spot on the postseason roster by the Mets, who lack a situational left-hander in their bullpen. Alvarez is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in four games this season.

LHP Steven Matz became only the second pitcher in franchise history to win four of his first five career games on Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in the Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Yankees. Matz, who moved in line for the win on 2B Daniel Murphy’s tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the sixth, is the first Mets pitcher to win four times in his first five career games since RHP Jason Jacome accomplished the feat in 1994. Matz is also the first Mets pitcher to ever allow two runs or fewer in the first five starts of his career. He is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 30 innings.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his Subway Series debut on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Syndergaard didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 12 despite allowing just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. The two hits allowed were a career low for Syndergaard, who allowed one run or fewer for the ninth time in 21 starts as a rookie. It was the first start in 13 days for Syndergaard, who had his previous turn skipped so that the Mets can manage his innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four interleague starts, all against the American League East.

1B Lucas Duda snapped out of a slump in a big way Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Yankees. Duda’s solo homer in the second inning snapped a 66 at-bat homer drought dating back to Aug. 2. The two-hit game was also Duda’s first since Aug. 8. Duda, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 22 through Sept. 6, had just seven hits in his previous 45 at-bats entering Friday. He is now batting .242 with 22 homers, second most on the team, and 58 RBIs, which ranks fourth on the Mets.

RHP Tyler Clippard (back) was unavailable to pitch for the Mets during Friday’s 5-1 win over the Yankees. Manager Terry Collins said Clippard, the Mets’ eighth-inning set-up man, was playing catch prior to the game when his lower back locked up. Collins said Clippard received treatment during the game and that more would be known about his status going forward on Saturday morning. With Clippard out, right-hander Addison Reed got the ball in the eighth inning and struck out two in a perfect frame. Clippard is 3-1 with two saves and a 2.73 ERA in 26 appearances since being acquired by the Mets from the Oakland Athletics on July 27.