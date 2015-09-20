RHP Logan Verrett will take RHP Jacob deGrom’s next turn in the rotation on Tuesday. The Mets are hoping pushing back or skipping deGrom will help him snap out of a slump that’s seen him record a 6.41 ERA in his last five starts. Verrett has allowed just two runs over 13 innings in a pair of spot starts for the Mets this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will make the first of what is expected to be three short starts to prepare him for the postseason on Sunday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of the three-game Subway Series at Citi Field.

RHP Tyler Clippard (back) did not pitch Saturday in the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Yankees. Manager Terry Collins said before the game that Clippard, whose back seized up during a game of catch prior to Friday’s game, wasn’t feeling much better and would likely be unavailable.