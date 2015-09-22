RHP Matt Harvey’s first limited start Sunday night went about as well and as badly as the Mets could have expected. Harvey allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over five shutout innings, but the bullpen immediately imploded during a five-run sixth inning, and the Mets went on to lose to the Yankees 11-2. Manager Terry Collins said afterward the loss didn’t impact the Mets’ plans with Harvey going forward but that Harvey might pitch even fewer innings in his final two scheduled starts of the regular season. Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, said earlier this month the Mets would imperil Harvey if they allowed him to pitch more than 180 innings in his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Harvey, who has thrown 176 2/3 innings, is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA.

RHP Jacob deGrom will not have his next turn in the rotation entirely skipped. DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves, but manager Terry Collins said Saturday that deGrom -- who has a 6.31 ERA in his [ast five starts -- would be replaced by RHP Logan Verrette. On Sunday, Collins said deGrom would only be pushed back a few days instead of being skipped but that he wasn’t ready to announce when deGrom is scheduled to pitch next. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom entered Sunday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (fifth at 2.64), batting average against (fifth at .219) and strikeouts (eighth with 189).

RHP Jacob deGrom, whose turn in the rotation is being skipped Tuesday, likely will start during a four-game series against the Reds that begins Thursday, manager Terry Collins said. DeGrom has a 6.31 ERA in his past five starts.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) left after the fourth inning of the Mets’ 11-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. Uribe was injured diving for an infield single by Yankees LF Brett Gardner in the third inning -- the only hit allowed by RHP Matt Harvey before he was lifted after five innings in an attempt to limit his innings this season. X-rays were negative, but Uribe is expected to undergo an MRI exam Monday. Uribe went 0-for-2 Sunday and is batting .214 with six homers and 20 RBIs since being acquired by the Mets from the Braves on July 24.

INF Juan Uribe, who bruised his chest while diving for a ball Sunday, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday. He did not start Monday in the series opener against the Braves.

RHP Tyler Clippard (back) was cleared to pitch Sunday, though he wasn’t needed as the Mets lost to the Yankees 11-2. Clippard felt his back seize up while playing catch Friday afternoon and was unable to pitch in either of the first two games of the Subway Series. He is 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA and two saves in 26 games since joining the Mets on July 27 via a trade with the Athletics.

RHP Carlos Torres returned to action Sunday night, when he gave up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 11-2 loss to the Yankees. It was the first appearance for Torres since Sept. 7, when he strained his left calf while pitching against the Nationals. In 56 games this season, Torres is 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a four-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Braves at Citi Field. It will be Niese’s second consecutive start against Atlanta. He didn’t factor into the decision Sept. 13, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings in the Mets’ 10-7, 10-inning win at Turner Field. In his last four starts, Niese is 0-1 with a 7.97 ERA, a stretch in which his overall ERA rose from 3.80 to 4.31. Niese is 8-6 with a 3.23 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.