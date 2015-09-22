RHP Logan Verrett will make his third spot start for the Mets on Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Verrett whose first two spot starts were in place of RHP Matt Harvey, is taking the spot Tuesday of RHP Jacob deGrom, who is being pushed back after recording a 6.31 ERA in his last five starts. In his most recent appearance Sept. 14, Verrett didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. The run is the only one Verrett has allowed over 13 innings in his two starts. This will be Verrett’s second career appearance against the Braves. He allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 6-4 loss at Turner Field on June 20.

RHP Matt Harvey won’t have to wait nearly two weeks to pitch again. Manager Terry Collins said Monday that Harvey will take the mound in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Thursday. Collins said he didn’t know which game Harvey would start but that the Mets wanted to have him pitching every fifth day for the remainder of the regular season, albeit in shorter outings. Harvey made his first start in 12 days on Sunday, when he limited the New York Yankees to one hit over five shutout innings before being lifted so that the Mets can manage his innings in his first season following Tommy John surgery. The Yankees scored five runs in the sixth and went on to rout the Mets, 11-2. Harvey is 12-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 27 starts.

RHP Jacob deGrom is expected to return to the Mets’ rotation during a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that begins Thursday. DeGrom was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Braves but was pushed back after compiling a 6.31 ERA in his last six starts. Manager Terry Collins said he knew deGrom would pitch in the Reds series but that his placement is still uncertain because of the uncertainty regarding other pitchers in the rotation -- presumably RHP Matt Harvey, who is also expected to pitch against the Reds on regular rest after starting Sunday’s finale against the Yankees on 12 days rest. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom entered Sunday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (fifth at 2.64), batting average against (fifth at .219) and strikeouts (eighth with 189).

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) didn’t play Monday in the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Braves. X-rays and an MRI were negative on Uribe, but manager Terry Collins said he was still very sore, Uribe was hurt diving for a ball in the third inning of Sunday’s 11-2 loss to the Yankees. He exited an inning later.

RHP Tyler Clippard, out the previous three days due to a sore back, returned to action Monday. He threw a scoreless eighth inning against the Braves, allowing one hit and striking out two.