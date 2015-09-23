RHP Jacob deGrom, whose start was skipped Tuesday, will return to the rotation Sunday when New York plays the finale of a four-game series against the Reds. DeGrom has a 6.31 ERA in his past five starts.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) remained sore and was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night. Uribe was injured diving for a ball Sunday night.

RHP Tyler Clippard, out the previous three days due to a sore back, returned to action Monday. He threw a scoreless eighth inning against the Braves, allowing one hit and striking out two.