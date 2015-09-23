RHP Logan Verrett’s third spot start didn’t go nearly as well as his first two. Verrett took the loss Tuesday after giving up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the Braves, 6-2. He carried a two-hit shutout into the fifth before giving up a leadoff homer to 2B Jace Peterson and a two-out, three-run homer to 3B Hector Olivera. Verrett, who started in place of RHP Jacob deGrom on Tuesday, allowed just one run over 13 innings in a pair of spot starts for RHP Matt Harvey on Aug. 23 and Sept. 14. Overall this season, Verrett is 1-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 games (three starts) between the Mets and Texas Rangers.

RHP Jacob deGrom, whose start was skipped Tuesday, will return to the rotation Sunday when New York plays the finale of a four-game series against the Reds. DeGrom has a 6.31 ERA in his past five starts.

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his next start on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. DeGrom was initially lined up to start Tuesday but was replaced by RHP Logan Verrett in hopes that the rest will help him snap out of a five-start slump in which he’s recorded a 6.31 ERA. Starting Sunday will put deGrom in line to start the season finale against the Washington Nationals on Oct. 4 and the opener of the National League Division Series five or six days later. Despite his recent struggles, deGrom is 13-8 and entered Tuesday ranked among the National League’s top 10 in ERA (tied for fourth at 2.64), opponents’ batting average (tied for fifth at .219) and strikeouts (10th with 189).

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to join the 15-win club for the third straight season when he takes the mound on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent start Sept. 16, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 6-0. The loss was the first in seven appearances (six starts) for Colon, who has lowered his ERA from 4.76 to 4.13 in his last eight outings. If Colon -- who won 18 games in 2013 and 15 games last year -- wins once more this season, he will become just the fifth pitcher ever to have three straight 15-win seasons after his 40th birthday. Colon is 8-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on Sept. 10, when Colon allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-2 victory at Turner Field.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) remained sore and was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night. Uribe was injured diving for a ball Sunday night.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) missed a second straight game Tuesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves, 6-2. Uribe was injured while diving for a ball on Sunday night. X-rays and an MRI were negative but manager Terry Collins said Monday that Uribe had a deep bruise. On Tuesday, Collins said Uribe was still very sore. Uribe is batting batting .214 with six homers and 20 RBI since being acquired by the Mets from the Braves on July 24 and .251 with 14 homers and 43 RBI in 117 games overall this season between the Mets, Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

2B Daniel Murphy moved into second place on the Mets’ all-time doubles list Tuesday, when, appropriately enough, he doubled twice in a 6-2 loss to the Braves. Murphy doubled in the first inning to tie Ed Kranepool for second place before doubling again in the sixth inning for the 226th two-bagger of his seven-season career. The Mets’ franchise leader in doubles is Murphy’s longtime teammate, 3B David Wright, who has 381 doubles. Murphy is batting .279 this season with 12 homers and 67 RBI in 121 games.