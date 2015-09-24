LHP Steven Matz will look to remain unbeaten as a major-leaguer when he takes the mound Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Matz earned the win in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Mets beat the Yankees 5-1. It was the fifth time in as many big league starts Matz allowed two runs or fewer and the third time he gave up one run or none. The Reds are the first team Matz has faced twice. Matz beat Cincinnati in his major league debut on June 28, when he allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings and went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 7-2 victory at Citi Field.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) was out of the lineup for a third consecutive game.

INF Juan Uribe (chest contusion) didn’t start Wednesday but singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves. It was the first game action for Uribe since Sunday, when he was injured while diving for a ground ball in the third inning of a game against the Yankees. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he was too sore to play Monday and Tuesday. Uribe is batting .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games since being acquired from the Braves on July 24. He is hitting .253 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs overall this season in 118 games between the Mets, Braves and Dodgers.

RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) was unavailable Wednesday when the Mets lost 6-3 to the Braves. Torres was initially injured Sept. 7 but returned to action Sunday, when he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Yankees. Manager Terry Collins indicated Tuesday that Torres was more sore than expected following the outing. On Wednesday, Collins said Torres is scheduled to participate in pitcher’s fielding drills Thursday to see if he can handle covering first base and backing up the other bases. Torres is 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 56 games this season.

INF Daniel Murphy reached two more milestones Wednesday, when he hit a solo homer in the first inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves. Murphy’s homer was his 13th of the season, which ties a career high set in 2013. In addition, his start at second base marked his 500th appearance there for the Mets. He is the sixth player in Mets history to play at least 500 games at second base, joining Wally Backman (680), Felix Millan (674), Doug Flynn (531), Edgardo Alfonzo (524) and Ken Boswell (505). Murphy has a six-game hitting streak during which he is batting .429 (9-of-21) with two homers and five RBIs. Overall this season, Murphy is hitting .278 with 13 homers and a team-high 68 RBIs in 122 games.