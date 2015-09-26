SS Ruben Tejada will get the bulk of the playing time because Wilmer Flores is “starting to run out of gas,” according to Mets manager Terry Collins.

SS Ruben Tejada will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop, manager Terry Collins said Friday. “Again, the coaches, we had a meeting the other day after the game, and they all thought that (Wilmer Flores) was starting to run out of gas a little bit,” Collins said. “So you know what? We’re going to play Tejada for a few games and see if we can get Flo’s energy back because his bat is such a weapon that if he’s tired he’s not going to hit. We’ve got to make sure he does. But right now, we’re going to play Tejada.” In 21 games in September, Tejada is hitting .390 with a .457 on-base percentage.

LHP Noah Syndergaard was dominant in all facets on Friday night, allowing two earned runs on just four hits in 7 2/3 innings and retiring 16 straight in one stretch. He struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter. “Tonight was the best start he’s had,” said manager Terry Collins. “To go through that lineup the way he did was impressive. This kid’s really gotten better. He’s going to pitch for us. I don’t care where.”

1B Lucas Duda clubbed a pair of three-run homers on Friday night, giving him a career-high six RBIs. It was his 12th career multi-home run game and sixth this season which is tied for the major league lead. Duda’s 23rd home run, a three-run shot in the third, was another encouraging sign for him. Since coming off the disabled list on Sept. 7, Duda was hitting only .205. But in his previous seven games heading into Friday’s game, Duda was batting at a .316 clip. He turned on a 1-0 pitch from Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani to give the Mets a 4-0 lead on Friday. Duda had a pair of RBI doubles in Thursday’s win.

RHP Matt Harvey makes his 28th start of the season on Saturday with a National League East title on the line. But manager Terry Collins isn’t saying how many innings he’ll pitch. “I don’t have any idea what he’s going to do,” Collins said. “You have a plan, but things change. I‘m not going to talk about what we’re going to expect or how we’re going to work him until the game starts.” Harvey’s innings are being limited to protect his postseason status. He was removed after five shutout innings and just 77 pitches in his last outing with disastrous results as the Yankees pounced on the Mets bullpen in an 11-2 win.

INF Juan Uribe took batting practice Friday night and was cleared to play after missing a few games with a chest contusion. But during his pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning, the injury flared up again and Uribe couldn’t complete his at-bat. X-rays were negative. “He’s going to miss some time,” said manager Terry Collins. Uribe is batting .220 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games.

RHP Carlos Torres (strained left calf) threw a bullpen session Friday. He hasn’t pitched since Monday.

