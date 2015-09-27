FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Addison Reed got the final out of the seventh inning to extend to 14 his streak of consecutive scoreless outings since being acquired from Arizona on Aug. 30. Reed has 13 strikeouts in 13 innings with New York.

RF Curtis Granderson’s 25 home runs are the most he has hit in one season since his career-high 43 for the Yankees in 2012. He hit seven in 61 games in 2013 and 20 in his first season with the Mets last season.

INF Juan Uribe apparently aggravated the ribcage injury he sustained last Sunday, leaving his status for post-season play in question. “He’s hurting,” manager Terry Collins said before Saturday’s game, adding that the veteran probably won’t be available for the rest of the trip, which is scheduled to conclude on Thursday in Philadelphia.

2B Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single and a double. He is 16-for-34, an average of .471, during the streak.

