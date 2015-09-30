RHP Logan Verrett is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Verrett was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but the Mets decided to push back LHP Steven Matz’s start from Wednesday to Thursday because of discomfort after sleeping Monday night. With LHP Jon Niese moved to the bullpen Tuesday, Verrett gets the nod in his place. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three spot starts for the Mets this season.

LHP Steven Matz had his start pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday because of back stiffness after sleeping Monday night. “We don’t expect this to have an impact on Matz beyond the next two or three days,” GM Sandy Alderson said before Tuesday night’s game. The rookie, a candidate for the team’s fourth spot in its postseason rotation, has impressed in his first six major league starts this season, going 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA.

1B Lucas Duda went 3-for-5 Tuesday with a pair of home runs, giving him five in his last three games and 27 on the season. “It’s great,” manager Terry Collins said of Duda. “He’s swinging the bat very well, and it’s just when we need him to get hot.”

RHP Matt Harvey will not be held to an innings limit during postseason starts, Mets manager Terry Collins and GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday night. However, the team will be cautious with how many times he starts. Harvey is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and is 13-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 28 starts spanning 183 1/3 innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon, Tuesday’s starter, took the loss to fall to 14-13 after allowing three runs over five innings at Philadelphia. It was his shortest start since Aug. 21, when he lasted 3 2/3 against the Rockies. Colon is vying for the team’s fourth and final spot of the postseason rotation. Manager Terry Collins said normally Colon would have stayed in past five innings, but the Mets have added relievers they want to test while not overworking Colon before the playoffs.

RHP Carlos Torres returned to action Tuesday after sitting out the previous eight days due to a strained left calf. Torres threw a scoreless inning against the Phillies.

LHP Jon Niese was moved to the bullpen Tuesday as New York begins to construct its playoff roster. Niese, who made 29 starts during the regular season, will not be in the team’s four-man playoff rotation. On Tuesday, he threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed a run on three hits. “I felt great,” Niese said. “I felt my stuff was really good. Coming out of the ‘pen, something’s working, you’ve got to stick with it and not get too cute and throw pitches you have no business throwing.”