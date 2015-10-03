RHP Hansel Robles appealed the three-game suspension he received Thursday, one day after he was ejected for throwing a fastball near the head of Philadelphia Phillies C Cameron Rupp. The appeal will not impact Robles’ availability for the playoffs. If all or part of the suspension is upheld, he’ll serve it at the start of next season. Robles is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 56 games this season.

LHP Steven Matz (back) visited with team doctors Friday as it became increasingly unlikely he would make the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series.

RHP Noah Syndergaard had his start rained out Friday but will take the mound for the Mets in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. Syndergaard beat Cincinnati his last time out, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 11. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against Washington this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will make his final tune-up before the National League Division Series on Saturday, when he starts the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Harvey earned the win in his previous start Sept. 26, when he allowed two runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets clinched the National League East with a 10-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was the longest start for Harvey since Aug. 11. Harvey, who has thrown 183 1/3 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to start Game Three of the NLDS on Oct, 12 and is not expected to be on an innings limit in the playoffs. Harvey is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Nationals on Sept 8, when he gave up seven runs over 5 1/3 innings before the Mets stormed back for a stunning 8-7 win at Nationals Park.

INF Juan Uribe (chest) has yet to see much improvement and looks to be a long shot to make the Mets’ roster for the National League Division Series.