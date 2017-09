LHP Steven Matz (back) received an injection Friday and is still a candidate to start Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

IF Wilmer Flores (strep throat) did not play in either game of the doubleheader against the Nationals on Saturday.

OF Yoenis Cespedes (finger contusions) returned to the Mets’ lineup Saturday afternoon.

RHP Jacob deGrom will tune up for his postseason debut on Sunday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the regular season finale.