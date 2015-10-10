RHP Jacob deGrom struck out 13 and threw five-hit ball with a walk (intentional) in seven innings to lead the Mets past the Dodgers on Friday night in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. DeGrom’s 13 strikeouts tied Tom Seaver’s franchise mark for a postseason performance, which the Hall of Famer set in Game 1 of the 1973 National League Championship Series against the Cincinnati Reds. “I think just mixing it up on them,” said DeGrom, who retired the final 11 batters he faced, on why he was so successful against the Dodgers. “My change-up was good tonight, and I threw a few strikeouts to lefties, but also was locating my fastball pretty good, too. So I think just trying to keep them off balance and get ahead.” DeGrom and Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who struck out 11, became the first two opposing pitchers to strike out at least 10 hitters apiece in a playoff game. It tied for second all-time in strikeouts in a postseason game, knotting the 24 fanned by Florida Marlins right-hander Livan Hernandez (15) and Atlanta Braves ace Greg Maddux (nine) in the NLDS in 1997. The pair fell one strike out shy of the record 25 combined by Kevin Brown (16) of the San Diego Padres and Randy Johnson (nine) of the Houston Astros in the 1998 NLDS. “I think just mixing it up on them,” said DeGrom, who retired the final 11 batters he faced, on why he was so successful against the Dodgers. “My change-up was good tonight, and I threw a few strikeouts to lefties, but also was locating my fastball pretty good, too. So I think just trying to keep them off balance and get ahead.”

OF Curtis Granderson had a solid outing offensively, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Granderson has reached base safely in 14 of 18 NLDS contests. He is batting .286 in division series games.

3B David Wright had a two-run single off RHP Pedro Baez, which turned out to be the difference in the eighth inning. Wright has eight RBIs in 10 postseason games. “I was able to put a good swing on it,” Wright said. “When a guy is throwing that hard, you allow him to provide the power and you just try to go nice and easy, and just make sure you just get to it and beat him to the spot.”

INF Daniel Murphy homered off LHP Clayton Kershaw to give the Mets an early lead. Murphy drilled a 2-0 fastball by LHP Clayton Kershaw fastball into the visitor’s bullpen in right for a solo blast to open the fourth inning. “My first at-bat, he chewed me up and spit me out,” said Murphy, who carries a .317 career batting average against the Dodgers with 14 home runs and 17 RBIs. “The next at-bat I was able to get my foot down a little earlier. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and I felt really fortunate to put a good swing on the ball he threw me.”