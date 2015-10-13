SS Matt Reynolds was officially added to the Mets’ NL Division Series roster Monday, hours before the Mets beat the Dodgers 13-7 in Game 3. He takes the spot of SS Ruben Tejada, who is out for the remainder of the postseason after sustaining a broken right fibula when he absorbed the hard slide of Dodgers 2B Chase Utley during Game 2 on Saturday night, Reynolds, 24, has never appeared in a major league game. If he plays in the postseason, he will be the second player to make his big league debut in a playoff game. Oakland A’s INF Mark Kiger did it in 2006. Reynolds, who was with the Mets’ “taxi squad” in Florida staying sharp in case he was needed for the postseason, batted .267 with six homers, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 115 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

LHP Steven Matz will make his first postseason start Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers at Citi Field. It will be the first big league game for Matz since Sept. 24, when he allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Reds. He was scratched from his final two scheduled regular-season starts due to a sore back but threw five innings in an instructional league game last Thursday. Matz won his lone regular-season start against the Dodgers on July 5, when he allowed two hits over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 8-0 victory at Dodger Stadium.

SS Ruben Tejada was officially taken off the Mets’ NL Division Series roster Monday, two days after he broke his right fibula when he was toppled by Dodgers 2B Chase Utley during a hard slide at second base in Game 2. Tejada is expected to spend six to eight weeks in a cast but will not need surgery. He garnered the biggest ovation during introductions prior to Game 3 on Monday, when he was the last Mets non-starter to exit the dugout. Tejada, using a cane, limped to the baseline along first base, doffed his cap and tapped his heart. Tejada batted .261 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 116 games during the regular season and was 0-for-5 in the NLDS.

C Travis d‘Arnaud snapped out of a slump in a big way Monday, when he went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in the Mets’ 13-7 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. D‘Arnaud entered Monday with just seven hits in his previous 56 at-bats, but he delivered an RBI single in the second and hit a two-run homer in the third. He also singled in the seventh. The three-hit game was the first for d‘Arnaud since Sept. 12.

RF Curtis Granderson tied a franchise record Monday, when he collected five RBIs in the Mets’ 13-7 win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. He laced a three-run double to give the Mets the lead for good in the second inning before adding a two-run double in the seventh. Granderson is the fourth player in franchise history to finish with five RBIs in a game. Carlos Delgado (Game 4 of the 2006 NLCS), Edgardo Alfonzo (Game 1 of the 1999 NLDS) and Rusty Staub (Game 4 of the 1973 World Series) previously achieved the feat.

RHP Tim Stauffer was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday in order to make room for SS Matt Reynolds, who had to be put on the 40-man roster before he could be added to the NLDS roster in place of injured SS Ruben Tejada. Stauffer finished the regular season with the Mets, for whom he posted a 7.94 ERA in five appearances. He began 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, who released him on June 17. He signed with the Mets on Aug. 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.