RHP Tim Stauffer, designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, cleared waivers and became a free agent. Stauffer finished the regular season with the Mets, for whom he posted a 7.94 ERA in five appearances. He began 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, who released him on June 17. He signed with the Mets on Aug. 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.