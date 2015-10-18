RHP Erik Goeddel will have to wait to try and reduce his postseason ERA of infinity. Goeddel was dropped from the Mets’ NLCS roster on Saturday in favor of LHP Sean Gilmartin. In his lone appearance in the NL Division Series, Goeddel allowed three runs and four hits while failing to get an out in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 13-7 win in Game 3 over the Dodgers on Monday. Goeddel went 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 35 games during the regular season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will try to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series on Sunday night when he takes the mound in Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Syndergaard wasn’t officially named Sunday’s starter until Saturday so that manager Terry Collins could confirm he felt fine after warming up numerous times before throwing an inning of relief in the Mets’ NL Division Series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Syndergaard struck out two in his first relief appearance as a major leaguer and his first relief appearance at any level since he was at Class A in 2012. This will be the second postseason start for Syndergaard, who took the loss in Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 10 after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-2 loss. Syndergaard’s lone start against the Cubs came in his major league debut on May 12, when he took the loss after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-1 at Wrigley Field.

RHP Matt Harvey produced a dominant effort Saturday night when he retired the first 12 batters he faced and picked up the win in Game 1 of the NLCS after allowing two runs, four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Cubs. Harvey, whose workload has been the subject of much debate and scrutiny in his first season after Tommy John surgery, threw more than seven innings for the first time since Aug. 11 and only the sixth time in 31 starts between the regular season and playoffs. It was also Harvey’s first start on four days rest since Sept. 2. He has won both of his postseason starts, during which he has a 2.84 ERA.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was added to the Mets’ NLCS roster on Saturday. Gilmartin, who takes the place of RHP Erik Goeddel, spent the entire season with the Mets after being selected in the Rule 5 draft last December and went 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 50 games. While he is not a traditional left-handed specialist -- lefties actually hit .260 against him and righties only bat .216 -- Gilmartin does give manager Terry Collins another southpaw to go along with LHP Jonathon Niese in the bullpen. Gilmartin last pitched for the Mets on Oct. 1.

RHP Tim Stauffer elected to become a free agent Saturday. He was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday when SS Matt Reynolds was placed on the 40-man roster so that he could be added to the NLDS roster in place of injured SS Ruben Tejada. Stauffer posted a 7.94 ERA in five regular-season appearances with the Mets. He began 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, who released him on June 17. He signed with the Mets on Aug. 1 and went 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

2B Daniel Murphy continued his torrid hitting Saturday when his first-inning solo homer gave the Mets an early lead in their 4-2 win over the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLCS. Murphy has now homered in three straight games, something he has never achieved during the regular season. He is the second Mets player to ever hit homers in three straight playoff games. Donn Clendenon homered in three straight games during the 1969 World Series. Overall this postseason, Murphy has four homers, which ties him with Rusty Staub (1973), Mike Piazza (2000) and Carlos Delgado (2006) for the most home runs by a Mets player during one postseason. Murphy is hitting .320 in 25 at-bats during the playoffs.