LHP Steven Matz (4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; 0-1, 5.40 ERA postseason) takes the mound Tuesday with seven days of rest as the Mets hope to complete a four-game NL Championship Series sweep of the Cubs. Wednesday’s start will be the eighth of Matz’s big league career. He took a 3-1 loss last week in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, allowing three runs in five innings.

RHP Matt Harvey had an injury-protection insurance policy taken out by agent Scott Boras to reclaim a potential loss in earnings that would result from re-injury.

CF Yoenis Cespedes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Tuesday in the Mets’ Game 3 win. Cespedes has two home runs and seven RBIs in eight games this postseason and is hitting .273 (9-for-33). He is 4-for-13 (.308) in the NL Championship Series.

RHP Jeurys Familia threw a perfect ninth inning to record his fifth save of the postseason, extending his franchise postseason saves record. He has a save in four consecutive games dating back to Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Familia has allowed just two hits and one walk in 8 2/3 scoreless innings this postseason.

RHP Jacob deGrom improved to 3-0 through three starts this postseason, firing seven innings of two-run ball against the Cubs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. He is the second starter in Mets franchise history to win three consecutive postseason starts, joining Jerry Koosman (1969, 1973). DeGrom also is the first pitcher in Mets history and the 20th pitcher in major league history to win each of his first three postseason starts and the first since Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha did so during the 2013 playoffs. With seven strikeouts Tuesday, deGrom has 27 strikeouts this postseason, the third most in franchise history for a single postseason.

2B Daniel Murphy homered for the fifth straight postseason game, tying the all-time record set by Houston’s Carlos Beltran in 2004.