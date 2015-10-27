FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2015

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Matt Reynolds likely will be on the Mets’ roster with Ruben Tejada out due to a broken leg, although Reynolds has never appeared in a major league game. “This is about as exciting as it gets, to get called up and in a week’s span you’re in the World Series, it’s incredible,” Reynolds said. “It almost doesn’t seem real. I feel like I‘m almost dreaming.”

CF Yoenis Cespedes, who exited the final win over the Cubs in the NLCS with a sore left shoulder, will play in Game 1 of the World Series.

INF Juan Uribe, who was left off the Mets’ roster for the first two postseason series due to a chest contusion, might make the team’s World Series roster, manager Terry Collins said Monday. Uribe left the Sept. 20 game with the injury. X-rays and an MRI were negative, but he didn’t play Sept. 21-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 23, then sat out Sept. 24. He pinch-hit again Sept. 25 but couldn’t complete his at-bat when chest soreness recurred. Uribe subsequently sat out the rest of the regular season and the start of the postseason, but he resumed baseball activities Oct. 18.


