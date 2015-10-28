INF Matt Reynolds, who was on the Mets’ roster for the first two postseason series despite having no major league experience, was dropped from the World Series roster in favor of veteran INF Juan Uribe. He never got into a postseason game with New York. Reynolds batted .267 with six homers, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 115 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Matt Harvey allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in his final inning, giving up two runs. “It was just disappointment in the sixth,” Harvey said.

RHP Jeurys Familia, who saved 43 games during the regular season, gave up a home run to Royals LF Alex Gordon in the ninth to send the game into extra innings. It was the first time he blew a save chance since July 30.

CF Juan Lagares picked up two hits, one on a bunt, in Game 1 of the World Series. He became the 23rd player in World Series history to log a multi-hit game in which he did not start. The most recent one before Lagares was Daniel Descalso for the 2011Cardinals in Game 6. The only player other to do it in Game 1 of a World Series was Bullet Joe Bush for the 1923 Yankees.

INF Juan Uribe was added to the Mets’ World Series roster after he missed the first two rounds of the postseason with a bruised chest. Uribe, who has played in two previous World Series, was added in favor of backup INF Matt Reynolds, who has no major league experience. Uribe batted .219 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 44 games in the regular season for the Mets, who acquired him from the Braves on July 24. He hit .253 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 119 games overall this season between the Mets, Braves and Dodgers.

2B Daniel Murphy did not homer, ending his major-league-record streak of six consecutive postseason games with a home run, but he had two singles and scored a run. “We didn’t win a ballgame,” Murphy said. “I’d rather win four straight ballgames than to hit another home run. Hopefully as an offense, starting with myself, we can have some better at-bats tomorrow.”

LHP Jonathon Niese, who started 29 games during the regular season, threw 21 pitches in two scoreless innings. The Mets lost 5-4 in 14 innings. “Unfortunately one team had to lose, and unfortunately it was us,” Niese said. “We just have to go out and get them tomorrow. There’s no panic for sure. It’s a tough loss, but we know we have the personnel to get the job done.”