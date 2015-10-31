LHP Steven Matz will look to help the New York Mets even the World Series at two games apiece Saturday night, when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 at Citi Field. This will be the third postseason start for Matz, who has made just six regular-season starts in his career. He took the loss in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ pennant-clinching 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series, when Matz allowed one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Noah Syndergaard earned the win in his World Series debut on Friday, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as the Mets beat the Royals, 9-3, in Game 3. Syndergaard absorbed most of his damage in the first two innings, when the Royals scored all their runs and collected six hits. He retired 12 in a row between the second and sixth before allowing the Royals to load the bases with two outs in the sixth via a single and two walks. But Syndergaard retired RF Alex Rios on a grounder to short to end the threat. He is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four appearances (three starts) during the postseason. Syndergaard is in line to start Game 7 for the Mets, if the World Series goes that far.

INF Juan Uribe made a memorable return to the Mets on Friday, when he laced an RBI pinch-hit single in the sixth inning of a 9-3 win over the Royals in Game 3. The at-bat was the first for Uribe since Sept. 25, when he aggravated a chest injury while swinging against the Cincinnati Reds. Uribe was left off the Mets’ National League Division Series and NL Championship Series rosters before being added to the World Series squad.

3B David Wright had a World Series home debut to remember Friday, when he went 2-for-5 with four RBIs in the Mets’ 9-3 win over the Royals in Game 3. Wright hit a two-run homer in his first World Series at-bat at home in the first inning. In the sixth inning, Wright’s two-run single ended a four-run outburst by the Mets that put the game away. The four RBIs were one shy of the Mets’ World Series record, set by Rusty Staub in 1973. It was only the third multi-hit game of the postseason for Wright, who is hitting .196 with one homer and seven RBIs in 12 games.