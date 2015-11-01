SS Ruben Tejada said Saturday that he believes the broken right leg he suffered in Game 2 of the National League Division Series was caused by a dirty slide by Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley. Tejada had his back to Utley, who was almost at the bag when he slid into Tejada, who toppled over and suffered a non-displaced fracture in his fibula in the fall. While Tejada said he is no longer mad about the fashion in which he was injured, he also said he has no interest in accepting an apology from Utley, who tried reaching out to him via Mets 3B David Wright. Tejada is expected to be fully recovered for spring training. He batted .261 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 116 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to keep the Mets’ season alive Sunday night when he takes the mound against the Kansas City Royals in Game 5 at Citi Field. The Mets trail the series three games to one. It will be the second start of the World Series for Harvey, who didn’t factor into the decision in Game 1 on Tuesday after allowing three runs, five hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings in the Royals’ 5-4, 14-inning win. The Mets carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before Harvey allowed the Royals to tie the score. This will be the fourth postseason start for Harvey, who is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA thus far.

LF Michael Conforto joined select company in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, when the rookie hit two solo homers in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Royals. Conforto, who is 22 years and 244 days old, is the second youngest player to hit two homers in a World Series game behind only Andruw Jones, who was 19 years and 180 days old when he hit two homers in Game 1 of the 1996 Series. Conforto is also the fourth youngest player to hit two homers in a playoff game, behind Jones, Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa (21 years and 20 days old when he homered twice in Game 4 of this year’s AL Division Series) and Tony Kubek (who was 21 years and 358 days old when he homered twice in Game 3 of the 1957 World Series). Of Conforto’s four hits this postseason, three are homers. He is batting .160 in 25 at-bats.

RHP Tyler Clippard continued struggling at the worst possible time for the Mets on Saturday, when he took the loss in Game 4 of the World Series by giving up two runs, no hits and two walks while striking out none in one-third of an inning in a 5-3 loss to the Royals. The Mets led 3-2 when Clippard was called upon to open the eighth inning. He began by retiring shortstop Alcides Escobar on a comebacker but then issued walks to 2B Ben Zobrist and CF Lorenzo Cain. RHP Jeurys Familia entered and allowed Zobrist to score when 1B Eric Hosmer reached on an error by Mets 2B Daniel Murphy. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas and C Salvador Perez followed with RBI singles. Clippard now has a 6.98 ERA in his last 20 appearances dating to Sept. 6.