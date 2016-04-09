RHP Hansel Robles made his season debut on Friday, allowing an unearned run and two hits over two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 7-2 win over the Phillies. Robles was suspended two games for throwing at Phillies C Cameron Rupp last Sept. 30. The suspension was originally three games, but Robles got it reduced on appeal. He went 4-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 57 games as a rookie last season.

RHP Zack Wheeler’s recovery from Tommy John surgery will be delayed a bit after it was discovered he needs surgery to remove an undissolved stitch from the operation he underwent in March 2015. Wheeler will undergo the surgery on Tuesday. He began throwing off a mound on Feb. 27 but will need to take about two weeks off after Tuesday’s surgery. The Mets hope he can rejoin the big league rotation in July and said that timetable will not be impacted by his upcoming operation. Wheeler is 18-16 with a 3.50 ERA in 49 career starts.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right lat tightness) exited after throwing just six innings and 76 pitches on Friday when he picked up the win as the Mets beat the Phillies 7-2. The Mets termed the departure precautionary, but manager Terry Collins said the team won’t know more about deGrom’s prognosis until Saturday. DeGrom, who started the Mets’ home opener for the second straight season, allowed one run and five hits and walked none while striking out six.

RHP Bartolo Colon will make his first start of the season Saturday night when he takes the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Colon, who turns 43 on May 24 and is the oldest player in baseball, made his season debut on Sunday night when he allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 14 career starts against the Phillies.