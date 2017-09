LHP Josh Edgin gave up one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning Sunday during a rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie. Edgin, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2015, might be able to rejoin the Mets around May 1.

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom left the team Monday to be with his wife, who went into labor in Florida.