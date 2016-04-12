LHP Steven Matz had the worst start of his career Monday night. He took the loss after being torched for seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in just 1 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins 10-3. It was the first start of the season for Matz, who allowed only nine runs over 35 2/3 innings in six regular-season starts for the Mets in 2015. The seven runs were the most Matz has allowed in any start as a professional.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his second start of the season Tuesday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Marlins at Citi Field. Syndergaard earned the win in his 2016 debut on April 5, when he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Royals. This will be Syndergaard’s first career appearance against the Marlins.

LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) began a rehab assignment Sunday, when he gave up one run in two-thirds of an inning for Class A St. Lucie. Edgin hopes to be ready to return to the majors by May 1, though it remains to be seen if there will be a spot for him with the Mets, who already have LHPs Antonio Bastardo and Jerry Blevins in their bullpen.

RHP Jacob deGrom left the Mets on Monday to join his wife in Florida after she went into labor. Mets manager Terry Collins said he wasn’t sure if deGrom would be placed on the paternity leave list. The Mets have a day off Thursday, and deGrom was already scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to a right lat injury he sustained in his season debut last Friday.