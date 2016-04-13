RHP Logan Verrett will make his first start of the season Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Verrett, who allowed one run in one inning of relief in his season debut on Sunday, is starting in place of RHP Jacob deGrom, who was scratched earlier this week due to a right lat injury he suffered last Friday. This will be Verrett’s second career appearance against the Marlins, whom he limited to one run on three hits over five innings last Sept. 14.

RHP Noah Syndergaard was masterful in a no-decision Tuesday night, when he gave up one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out 12 over seven innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Marlins. It was the sixth double-digit strikeout game in 26 career starts for Syndergaard, who struck out every batter in the Marlins’ starting lineup at least once except CF Marcell Ozuna. He retired the first eight batters he faced, including six by strikeout, before RHP Jose Fernandez beat out an infield single. The Marlins pieced together three singles to score their only run against Syndergaard in the second. It is the only run Syndergaard has allowed in 12 innings this season. He has recorded 21 strikeouts while walking just two.

RHP Rafael Montero was with the Mets in New York on Tuesday but not yet on the active roster. Manager Terry Collins said Montero, who began the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, is in town as insurance in case the Mets needed to use Wednesday’s starter, RHP Logan Verrett, out of the bullpen Tuesday. If that were to occur, Montero would be activated to start Wednesday.

RHP Rafael Montero was officially recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas late Tuesday night following the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Marlins. Montero arrived in New York earlier in the day but was not initially activated. Manager Terry Collins said Montero was brought to New York as insurance in case RHP Logan Verrett, the scheduled starter for Wednesday, had to be used in relief on Tuesday. In that case, Montero would start on Wednesday. Verrett was not needed Tuesday, but with at least three relievers -- RHP Jim Henderson, RHP Hansel Robles and RHP Addison Reed -- unlikely to be available Wednesday due to their recent workloads, Montero was promoted to provide bullpen depth. Montero began the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, for whom he allowed one run on five hits in his first start last Thursday. He is 1-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) as a big leaguer.

INF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas late Tuesday night following the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Marlins. Campbell, who was sent down to make room for RHP Rafael Montero, is 0-for-3 with two strikeouts this season. He has yet to start a game. Campbell hit .197 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 71 games last season spread out over three separate stints with the Mets.

RHP Jacob deGrom, whose Wednesday start was scratched due to a right lat injury, welcomed his first child, a son named Jaxon, on Monday.

RHP Jacob deGrom remained away from the Mets Tuesday, the day after his son, Jaxon, was born in Florida, but the team does not yet plan to put him on the paternity leave list. DeGrom suffered a right lat injury in his season debut last Friday and the Mets announced Sunday he would not make his next scheduled start on Wednesday. However, if the Mets place deGrom on the paternity leave, they would not be able to backdate any potential stint on the disabled list.